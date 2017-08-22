Nigeria: IPAC Re-Elects Chairman, Other Officers

Abuja — The Inter-Party Adversary Council (IPAC) has re-elected its chairman and the National Chairman of Accord Party (AP), Mallam Mohammadu Lawal Nalado, for another one year in office.

Nalado emerged winner of the keenly contested election conducted on Mondayby the leaderships of the 45 of the 46 registered political parties.

He won by 24 votes to defeat the duo of the National Chairmen of the Labour Party (LP) Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam who scored 20 votes and Chief Joseph Avazi who recorded one vote.

The election also produced Mr. Garshon Benson of the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) as the Deputy National Chairman, Chief Perry Opara of the National Unity Party (NUP) as the new Secretary General.

Also elected are Aye Georgina Dakpokpo of the Young Democratic Party (YDP) Deputy Secretary General, Dr Yakubu Shendam of the New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP) as Publicity Secretary, Reverend Olusegun Peters of the 15 Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) as Financial Secretary and Engr Okey Chikwendu as Treasurer.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the election, the re-elected chairman said his priority for the organisation would be to ensure that the umbrella of all political parties is peaceful.

"It is only when we maintain peace that we can make progress.

"I still maintain that we need to be peaceful. You can see the way we conducted ourselves during this election, everything was transparent and we conducted ourselves without any rancour. So, we are going to maintain that to make sure that IPAC show good example."

On what he will do differently this time around, he said: "There is main issue which has to do with the national secretariat of IPAC, the organisation has never had a secretariat of itself. The party chairmen usually use their own office to run the affairs of IPAC but we are now working hard to see that we have resources to rent a permanent office for IPAC. So this I hope to achieve within the first quarter of my tenure by God's grace."