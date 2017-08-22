Somalia: Somali Military Court Sentences Alleged Militants to Death

The military court of Somalia's armed forces have on Tuesday sentenced two alleged Al shabaab members to death for killing an electoral delegate in Mogadishu last year.

The court sentenced death to Hassan Ali Hassan, 23 and Abdirahman Isse Ali, 20, after they were found guilty of murdering late Hilowle Hefow Hussein in November, 2016.

A military Court judge, Hassan Abdirahman has announced the court verdict.

The two men were captured by the Somali security forces in Wadajir district shortly after shooting dead the elder, who was one of the electoral college picked the Federal lawmakers.

In the past few months, Al shabaab has stepped up attacks and assassinations in the capital, targeting civil servants, security personnel and the elders who voted for the Parliaments members.