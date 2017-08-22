Kenya: Wanyama, Origi Out of Stars' Friendlies

Nairobi — Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama, goalkeeper Arnold Origi and midfielder Johannah Omollo will not be included in Kenya's friendly match against Mozambique set for September 2 in Maputo.

According to Football Kenya Federation Chief Executive Officer Robert Muthomi, Wanyama and Omollo have been omitted upon their request while goalkeeper Origi might not be available due to paperwork.

"Wanyama asked to be excused from this game because he is just returning to the team after injury and is struggling to get into form. Omollo told us that he just joined a new team and would like some time to settle down," Muthomi told Capital Sport.

"For Origi, it is a bit complicated because of passport issues. He has a Norwegian passport and they don't allow dual citizenship there so it is virtually difficult for us to have him," added Muthomi.

The shot-stopper last played for Harambee Stars in March last year during the 1-0 home loss to Guinea Bissau in the botched African Cup of Nations qualification campaign.

He has been overlooked since then but was conspicuously named when the coaching team rolled out their preliminary squad.

At the same time, left back Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma based in Georgia is conspicuously missing from the squad that is expected to gather up in camp next week.

The team includes a call up for Ireland-based Jonah Ayunga while there is a return for Clifton Miheso and John Mark Makwatta who turn out for Buildcon FC in the Zambian Premier League.

The Harambee Stars team will be split into two.

A reserve side headed by assistant coach Musa Otieno will travel to a training Camp in Morocco from August 29 to September 5 and play two friendly matches against the hosts and Mauritania.

The main team will travel to Mozambique for the September 2 friendly and will be headed by first coach Stanley Okumbi.

"The Morocco camp will be very instrumental for the CHAN team because they will have a chance to work into getting themselves up for the final team. It will also give the coaches a good platform to test the players at a high level," Muthomi further said.

Meanwhile, Ulinzi Stars players have pulled out of the team as they will be away in Burundi for the East Africa Military Games. Consequently, the coaches have called up players to replace them.

Reigning Kenyan Premier League midfielder of the year Kenneth Muguna who had previously been omitted has been called up as well as teammate Peter Odhiambo who has displaced keeper Boniface Oluoch in the K'Ogalo starting team.

Posta Rangers reserve keeper Faruk Shikhalo and AFC leopards' Gabriel Andika have also been called up alongside teammates Marcelus Ingotsi, Robinson Kamura and Dennis Sikhayi.

Kariobangi Sharks defender Pascal Ogweno who is serving a six match ban in the KPL due to indiscipline has also been handed a call up alongside teammate Patillah Omotto. Nakuru All Stars midfielder Peter Ng'ang'a has also been handed a maiden call up into the team.

The squad is expected to report to camp after next week's midweek matches.

Foreign based players for Mozambique friendly

David Ochieng' (New York Cosmos, USA), Abud Omar (Slavia Sofia, Bulgaria), Anthony Akumu, Jesse Were and David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Cliff Miheso and John Makwatta (Buildcon FC, Zambia), Michael Olunga (Guizhou Zhicheng, China), Eric Johanna (Vasalund IF, Sweden), Jonah Ayunga (Galway United, Ireland), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg United, South Africa).

Local based players:

Goalkeepers

Boniface Oluoch, Peter Odhiambo (Gor Mahia) and Patrick Matasi, Faruk Shikhalo (Posta Rangers), Gabriel Andika (AFC Leopards).

Defenders

Simon Mbugua, Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia), Bernard Ochieng' (Vihiga United), Robinson Kamura, Dennis Sikhayi (AFC Leopards), Collins Shivachi, Wesley Onguso (Sofapaka), Pascal Ogweno (Kariobangi Sharks), Joseph Okumu (Unattached),

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Duncan Otieno, Victor Majid (AFC Leopards), George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Jackson Macharia (Tusker), Peter Ng'ang'a (Nakuru All Stars), Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks), Alpha Onyango (Kakamega High School).

Strikers

Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), Masoud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Joe Waithera (Wazito), Chris Ochieng' (Mathare United), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker FC), Boniface Omondi (Gor Mahia), Moses Mudavadi, James Mazembe (Kakamega Homeboyz), Ezekiel Otuoma (Western Stima), Nicholas Kipkurui (Zoo Kericho), Marcelus Ingotsi (AFC Leopards).