20 August 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Council Approves 926 Standards

The National Standards Council (NSC) has approved 926 different standards of products for five sectors on August 14, 2017, of which 261 of them are newly prepared, 198 revised and 467 reaffirmed.

The council approved the standards from the total 970 standards endorsed by the Ethiopian Standard Agency by rejecting the 44 proposed standards.

The approval of the standards would serve to enhance technology transfer and innovation as well as help access new markets by fulfilling the requirements of beneficiary countries, according to Endale Mekonnen, director general of the Agency.

The NSC has been given the authority to approve national standards that are prepared by technical committees comprised of stakeholders from governmental and private businesses, academicians and professionals.

From the approved standards, 288 are for chemical products, 207 for electromechanical, 169 for textile and leather and 164 for agricultural and food products. 98 were for basic and general sectors.

Ethiopian Standard Agency was established in 2010 and provides standard preparation, technical support and training services in addition to awareness creation work to the people on standards.

Currently, 170 mandatory and 10,000 voluntary Ethiopian standards are in effect.

