22 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: A Week-Long Operation Yielded Positive Results

Ethekwini Outer South Cluster stations are determined to putting criminals behind bars, joint teamwork from all stations is yielding positive results week after week. A total of 102 arrests have been made this past week from 14 August 2017 to 21 August 2017. Arrests for murder, attempted murder, rape, kidnapping, car hijacking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery, house robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of dangerous weapons, illegal possession of ammunition, malicious damage to property, possession of suspected stolen goods, pointing of a firearm, possession of drugs, dealing in liquor, drunk and driving, dealing in liquor without a licence, shoplifting, contravention of protection order, gambling, driving without a licence and theft.

The excellent team work between the eight police stations in the Cluster is evident and the commitment given to these daily operations have resulted in excellent arrests and successes throughout Ethekwini Outer South Cluster. Amanzimtoti, Bhekithemba, Folweni, Isipingo, Kwamakhuta, Umkomaas, Umbumbulu and Umlazi police stations are comm itted to bring crime down in Ethekwini Outer South Cluster. Units within the Cluster such as Umlazi K9, VCIS, Umlazi FCS and Intelligence have contributed in helping make some excellent recoveries and arrests.

