22 August 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Govt, CSOs Acquire Skills to Monitor Service Delivery Through Community Scorecard

Ganta — As part of its efforts to increase the accountability, transparency and effectiveness in sub-national government in Liberia, USAID-LEGIT conducted a three-day capacity building training in Ganta, Nimba County.

The capacity-building program that commenced in Ganta City on Monday, August 21, 2017 at the Jackie's Guest House brought together participants from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ganta City Corporation (GCC), Gbarnga City Corporation (GCC), and Zwedru City Corporation (ZCC).

Participants also came from CBOs and CSOs, County Service Centers, County Administration for Bong, Nimba and Grand Gedeh Counties to participate in a three-day training exercise on the development of Community Scorecards.

The first day of the training began with an official opening ceremony.

During the official ceremony, Mr. N. MacPherson David, Assistant Superintendent for Development, Nimba County welcomed the participants to the city of Ganta and encouraged them to take advantage of the training.

The USAID-LEGIT Sr. Civil Society Advisor, Mr. James Darwolo discussed the need to strengthen the county governments in order to enhance their capacity in local governance, to strengthen city authorities in providing quality services for city residents.

He also emphasized the important contributions of civil society and community based organizations in advocating for quality county and city services.

During the training participants will learn how to develop a Community Scorecards to monitor public services at the county or city level.

Community Scorecards are a tool to link service providers to the community; thus, citizens are empowered to provide immediate feedback to the service providers.

The three-day capacity building training for County and City officials, CSOs, CBOs and other stakeholders will end on August 23, 2017.

