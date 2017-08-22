Liberia Electricity Corporation Cancels U.S.$55 Prerequisite Connection Fee

Monrovia — New customers of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) will no longer be required to pay the US$55.00 service connection fee as perquisite for connection.

The service connection fee would now be deducted after connection over a period during the purchase of recharge tokens.

The decision was reached after a careful review of the customers' connection procedures.

This latest shift in policies will afford all regardless of status to access our services at an accelerated pace.

The LEC is committed to increasing access to reliable and affordable electricity.

Managing Director Ernest R. Hughes said the overhaul of the recruitment procedures is a clear manifestation of Government's commitment to providing affordable electricity and giving more people access to the national electricity grid.

"In order to increase access to electricity, we are taking this major step by cancelling the down payment of service connection fees, which was a major bottle neck in our recruitment drive."

" The overarching objective of this policy is to reduce customers' wait time for connection and to resultantly increase the number of customers," said Mr. Hughes.

Meanwhile, the LEC reiterates that inventories (wires, meters, light poles, streetlights, etc) are absolutely not for sale.

Anyone encountering any individual selling these inventories is encouraged to report them to the management of the corporation or the Liberia National Police.

Individuals caught in this unscrupulous act shall be investigated and prosecuted.