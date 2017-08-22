22 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Nominates Snuki Zikalala for SABC Board

Tagged:

Related Topics

The ANC wants former SABC head of news Snuki Zikalala to be an SABC board member.

Zikalala was a controversial figure at the SABC, allegedly responsible for a blacklist of commentators, and viewed to have played a role similar to controversial former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng during the Thabo Mbeki era.

He was one of the candidates nominated by the ANC to be among the 36 shortlisted for the SABC board on Tuesday.

When ANC MP Lerumo Kalako read out Zikalala's name, DA MP Phumzile van Damme started laughing.

The ANC also nominated former ANC Youth League leader Ronald Lamola.

Kalako also proposed that all five members of the current interim board - chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama, her deputy Mathatha Tsedu, Krish Naidoo, John Matisson and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule be retained for the shortlist.

The EFF, Cope and IFP supported this idea, while the DA's nominations included them all except Naidoo and Potgieter-Gqubule - both who have ANC ties. They did not, however, seem opposed to including them on the shortlist.

Former SABC board member Rachel Kalidass, who testified before the ad hoc committee that investigated the SABC board, was nominated by all parties except the EFF.

Nomvuyo Batyi, currently a board member of the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), was nominated by all parties.

Among the DA's nominees is Jack Devnarain, known for his role as Rajesh Kumar on SABC3 soapie Isidingo . He is also chairperson of the South African Guild of Actors.

The committee adjourned to discuss which compromises they were willing to make. They were due to resume at 12:00, to begin finalising the shortlist - a process which is expected to last into the evening.

Source: News24

South Africa

Inside the State's Case Against Alleged Cape Town Brothel, Extortion Ring

Kidnapping and trafficking minors, running a brothel in Cape Town and extorting two clients of almost R3m. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.