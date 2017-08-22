South Africa: Two Killed and One Critical in Revenge Attacks Over Weekend, Kwazakele

press release

Revenge attacks, or sometimes called vigilante or "mob justice" cannot be tolerated in a law abiding community.

Over the past weekend, three separate incidents left two (2) persons killed, and another critical in hospital. All three incidents took place in the Soweto-on-sea area of Kwazakele.

The first one happened on Friday 18 August 2017 at 16:00 at the Jijana grounds, Soweto-on-sea, when a 33 year old male, Phakamile Ayanda Khwesaba was attacked by about 100 persons and stoned and set alight using tyres and flammable substances. He was admitted to Dora Nginza Hospital in a critical condition with very serious burn wounds.

The second incident happened on Sunday 20 August 2017 at 13:30 when a 20 year old Siphesihle Kala, alias Tsoli, was stoned and set alight using tyres and flammable substances in a street in Jijana grounds, Soweto-on-sea.

Two hours later at about 15:15, the brother of Siphesihle Kala, the 23 year old Anele Kala was chased and stabbed to death by a group of attackers after he was spotted walking in a street close by the scene where his brother was killed.

In all three incidents the community alleged that they were killed due to being house robbers, but none prepared to formally give information.

The Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie has ordered that community structures be mobilised to actively engage with community to discourage communities or individuals from taking the law in their own hands, and added "SAPS will prosecute those involved with vigilante attacks. Where communities identify criminals, they must give information to the SAPS in order for those criminals to be arrested and brought before court."

Any person that could assist police in this investigation, can contact the investigation officer, Warrant Officer Hilton Kemp at 079 445 8312.