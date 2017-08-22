Liberia: Finance Minister Cautioned Graduates Against Manipulative Politicians

Finance Minister Boima S. Kamara has cautioned Liberian youth against allowing themselves to be used by anyone or a group of politicians to engage in violent behavior that will lead to the destruction of lives and properties during the electoral process. He said the government is committed to holding free, fair and transparent elections because the country needs a sustained transformation in which peace gained over the last fourteen years is maintained. Minister Kamara made the statement last Saturday when he served as the guest speaker at the 8th Graduation Exercise of the Action Faith Institute on Duport Road, Paynesville City.

Speaking on the topic "Access to Education, A Right for All Liberians," Minister Kamara said the three pillars of the country's five-year development plan include the Agenda for Transformation (AfT), focus on human development and quality education. Minister Kamara also mentioned that with more than two-thirds of Liberia's population under age 25, the government a few months ago initiated a 3-year action plan aimed at making a significant improvement to the quality of education in Liberian schools. He said the plan seeks to ensure that at least 40% of all schools meet or exceed established standards by 2020.

Minister Kamara reminded the graduates that they have a role in demanding a smart, high-quality learning environment, and said it is imperative that every Liberian child has access to affordable and quality education. "It is your right to have access to educational facilities to improve your capacity and develop those skills that are necessary to make your life pleasant," Minister Kamara said. He added that it is also their right to be provided the enabling environment that will afford them the platform where they can experience a peaceful and prosperous life, but cautioned them that they too have a role in the process by taking advantage of the available opportunities to develop their own capacities to become productive citizens.

Minister Kamara commended the valedictorian, Miss Kokah P. Henry, for her outstanding academic performance. He also made specific commendation to the graduating class because the majority of the students were females. He said Miss Kokah's performance, which runs parallel with another female, Marklyn W. Wingbah of Carver Mission (who topped this year's Senior High School Certificate Examination), not only demonstrates the commitment and actions of the government to empower the girl child, but also shows the determination and resilience of women and girls in Liberia, particularly in academia and other areas of work.