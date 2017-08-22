21 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why We Downscaled Firstnation's Airworthiness Certificate to Non-Scheduled Operator - NCAA

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, says it has downscaled the Certificate of Airworthiness of FirstNation Airways as a scheduled operator to a non-scheduled operator over alleged violation of safety procedures.

Muhtar Usman, the Director-General of the agency, told journalists in Lagos on Monday that the airline had been operating only one aircraft for nine months as a scheduled operation for charter services.

The director-general explained that the sanction should not be seen as punitive, but as a corrective measure to prevent recurrence.

According to him, the airline has now downscaled its operations from scheduled operator to non-scheduled and the status will remain so until it increases its fleet to at least two.

"Yes, they use one aircraft and they were on schedule services, but the present status now is that the certificate of the airworthiness of the status has been changed to non-scheduled service which is charter service.

"So, they are no longer into schedule service until they are able to meet the requirement for scheduled service.

"I will still reconfirm to you that whatever sanction we impose on any operator is in line with civil regulations and it is not punitive, but corrective.

"FirstNation was sanctioned, they appealed, the appeal which was upheld. Hence, we are still working with them to pay the sanction," Mr. Usman said.

Mr. Usman said it was not in the interest of NCAA to "cripple" an airline's operation if it had not been involved in safety issues.

"We do not want to cripple the operations of our local airlines. If it is safety-related, we will not waste time, but the payment is being worked out now."

NAN

Nigeria

Activist Wins Prestigious Award for Aiding Victims of Boko Haram

Nigerian activist, Rebecca Dali has won the prestigious Sergio Vieira de Mello Foundation award for her work in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.