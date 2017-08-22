Ethiopia: China Extends 3.4 Billion Br for Water Dev't

The Chinese Export-Import Bank (EX-IM Bank) has granted 3.4 billion Br to Addis Abeba Water & Sewerage Authority (AAWSA) for the construction of Gerbi Water Dam project to be constructed in Sululta, 30kms away from the capital.

The two bodies signed the agreement after the fund was ratified by the Council of Ministers and the Parliament.

The capacity of the dam, according to Estifanos Bisrat, the communication directorate director of AAWSA, is 73,000 metric cube water a day.

The project is expected to alleviate the water shortage of the residents around the northern part of Addis Abeba, according to Estifanos.

Currently, Addis Abeba gets around 550,000 cubic meters of water per day from both surface water and ground water sources.

The three primary sources of surface water are Gefersa, Legedadi and Dire dams, while Groundwater comes from three Akaki well fields and another Legedadi well near Addis Abeba.