20 August 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: China Extends 3.4 Billion Br for Water Dev't

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Chinese Export-Import Bank (EX-IM Bank) has granted 3.4 billion Br to Addis Abeba Water & Sewerage Authority (AAWSA) for the construction of Gerbi Water Dam project to be constructed in Sululta, 30kms away from the capital.

The two bodies signed the agreement after the fund was ratified by the Council of Ministers and the Parliament.

The capacity of the dam, according to Estifanos Bisrat, the communication directorate director of AAWSA, is 73,000 metric cube water a day.

The project is expected to alleviate the water shortage of the residents around the northern part of Addis Abeba, according to Estifanos.

Currently, Addis Abeba gets around 550,000 cubic meters of water per day from both surface water and ground water sources.

The three primary sources of surface water are Gefersa, Legedadi and Dire dams, while Groundwater comes from three Akaki well fields and another Legedadi well near Addis Abeba.

Ethiopia

Cycling Team Shift Focus to Tour of Ethiopia

The national cycling team (Team Rwanda) will be looking to use the experience gained from competing in the Colorado… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.