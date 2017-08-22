Ethiopia: Center Offers Study Programs for Water Mang't

African Center of Excellence for Water Management (ACEWM) will offer 51 PhD and 100 MSc programmes at Addis Ababa University at the cost of six million dollars. The 24 million dollar financing comes from a grant by the World Bank (WB) that was made last year for centre of research excellence for funding in eastern & southern Africa "The project has played a key role in the development of highly-skilled human resource capable of handling more complex water management problems in holistic integrative and transformative approaches," said Feleke Zewge (PhD), director of ACEWM.

In the nomination process, ACEWM will give priority to students that come from anywhere in Africa.

The motivation for this Centre of Excellence is to develop and establish a world-class collaborative centre. And also to strengthen the University in its teaching and research capacity in the field of water science and technology, in order to create personnel that can address developmental needs