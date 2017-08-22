20 August 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Center Offers Study Programs for Water Mang't

Tagged:

Related Topics

African Center of Excellence for Water Management (ACEWM) will offer 51 PhD and 100 MSc programmes at Addis Ababa University at the cost of six million dollars. The 24 million dollar financing comes from a grant by the World Bank (WB) that was made last year for centre of research excellence for funding in eastern & southern Africa "The project has played a key role in the development of highly-skilled human resource capable of handling more complex water management problems in holistic integrative and transformative approaches," said Feleke Zewge (PhD), director of ACEWM.

In the nomination process, ACEWM will give priority to students that come from anywhere in Africa.

The motivation for this Centre of Excellence is to develop and establish a world-class collaborative centre. And also to strengthen the University in its teaching and research capacity in the field of water science and technology, in order to create personnel that can address developmental needs

Ethiopia

Cycling Team Shift Focus to Tour of Ethiopia

The national cycling team (Team Rwanda) will be looking to use the experience gained from competing in the Colorado… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.