Malawi Police Arrest Man for Stabbing Woman Over K750 000 Debt

Malawi Police have arrested a 31-year-old man Edgar Kulemeka who is suspected to have stabbed a woman over a K750 000 debt.

Kulemeka of Bubuwa Village, Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu District allegedly inflicted multiple stab wounds on 29-year old Sally Mkwezalamba, 29, on 11 August this year.

The suspect was at large until his relatives facilitated for his handover to police for safety.

"The relatives reportedly launched a manhunt for him because they feared for his life," Lilongwe Police spokesperson Foster Benjamin said adding that the suspect was captured and handed over to police on Saturday.

Benjamin said: "Mkwezalamba, who works for Airtel Malawi Limited, drove to Pacific Mall in Area 10 where she picked the suspect before proceeding to the suspect's house at Area 18. However, upon arrival at the gate of his house, Kulemeka produced a knife and started stabbing the victim several times after saying "Sally sorry I have to do this."

Kulemeka is expected to appear in court soon after judiciary support staff resume their duties to face a grievous bodily harm charge, which contravenes Section 238 of the Penal code, according to the police public relations officer.

Mkwezalamba was treated as an out-patient at one of the private clinics in Lilongwe.