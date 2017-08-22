Kenya: Jomo Kenyatta Memorial - Uhuru Kenyatta Calls for Unity

President Uhuru Kenyatta has described political differences as the core of Kenya's democracy, but warned that such varying opinions should not be used to divide the country.

He, however, insisted that such differences, which he said were even more during any election, should be respected, saying it had a direct link to the development of the country.

PETITION

"There is no single Kenyan who went to the ballot in this election and made a mistake (by voting for their candidate of choice) ," President Kenyatta told the congregation at St Stephen's Cathedral on Jogoo Road during the 39th memorial service of the country's founding President Jomo Kenyatta.

He went on: "That is the essence and the core of democracy. And without that respect for diversity, even our development agenda is not possible."

"Let us also be able to respect our ability to have differing opinions but differing opinions do not mean enmity, we are still one people."

President Kenyatta was declared winner after a high-stakes elections on August 8 that his closest challenger Raila Odinga has disputed and has lodged a petition at the Supreme Court.

17 YEARS

On his father, who died on August 22, 1978 when the young Kenyatta was 16, the president described him as a man who deeply loved Kenya.

"Today we celebrate and remember the life of a man who, together with his colleagues, dedicated his life to attaining the independence of Kenya and for 17 years led as its founding father," said President Kenyatta, who was accompanied by his wife Margaret, and his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

The Head of State was optimistic that he and those of his generation had extended what Mzee Kenyatta and other independence heroes had hoped for the country.

"It is not that we have not made mistakes . . . We have. But we learn from our mistakes. And I am sure our forefathers will be proud of the achievements we have made," said President Kenyatta.

DEVELOPMENT

Deputy President William Ruto, who also attended the memorial, described Mzee Kenyatta as a man who made a huge contribution in bringing Kenya together as a nation.

"This morning, I am sure that Mzee is proud in heaven to see what has become of the country he found. He will be pleased that two things happened: this election canvassed on the basis of issues, rather than ethnicity, and on the need of uniting Kenya," the DP said.

He lauded the formation of the Jubilee Party, which folded 12 parties into one, as a critical step in achieving what he said will be a united country.

"As my boss, and my friend, I can say that President Uhuru Kenyatta is a man we can trust to deliver on the two things upon which this election was contested: A development record and uniting the country," Mr Ruto said.

SONKO

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko described Mzee Kenyatta as a patriot, one whom he said had soldiered on in his quest for freedom despite spending time in jail and facing threats to his life.

"Your Excellency, this morning, I am sure Mzee and my late dad are watching over us from Heaven. I have no doubt that their hearts are filled with pride and their faces covered in broad smiles," Mr Sonko said to President Kenyatta.

During the service, President Kenyatta thanked the St Stephen's Cathedral church choir which he said stood with the family after Mzee Kenyatta passed on.

"When we finish at the Supreme Court, and I know God will grant us victory, we will invite you to thank you," said the Head of State.