21 August 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Moyo Promises to Restore Dignity of BDP

By Kebaeditse Baitlotli

Molepolole — Botswana Democratic Party's central committee member, Mr Samson Guma has promised to work hard to ensure that the pride and dignity of the party is restored.

Addressing Kweneng West regional party structures at Rocklane Lodge in Molepolole on Saturday, Mr Guma expressed worry that the BDP was losing its pride because of members advancing their interests at the expense of the party and Batswana who mandated its rule.

He said unless there was a change of attitude, the party would continue to face the appalling behaviour demonstrated by power hungry and selfish members.

Mr Guma, who is also the MP for Tati East, noted that forums such as retreats were meant to identify challenges the party faced and to strategise on how best to address them in order to better serve the nation.

He noted that branches and cell committee responsibilities were to serve BDP members equally and not based on positions one held, as they were obliged to run the affairs of the party without interference from area councillors or MPs.

He urged democrats in the Kweneng region to work in unity and to bury their differences. He also advised them to concentrate on issues that could advance the interests of the party, and ensure that they denied the opposition any dream of being in leadership.

Mr Guma, who is a central committee member designated for the Kweneng region, promised to fight wayward behaviour aimed at misleading or misdirecting party members. He also warned that stern action would be taken to ensure peace and tranquillity prevailed within the BDP.

He also warned against playing victim and encouraged all to work towards the common goal of making the BDP the party of choice and reclaim Molepolole North and South constituencies currently under the Umbrella for Democratic Change.

"We all know that we lost the constituency due to bitterness by some members, therefore, it is upon us to say sorry to the community," said Mr Guma.

He implored democrats to device strategies to attract people to the party as well as to find plans to fight the perception of a corrupt party benefitting a few individuals and their friends.

He advised the party's political education committee to work towards sensitising Batswana on the relevance of the BDP and to avoid interfering on issues outside their mandate.

Source : BOPA

