Botswana: Goya Praises Joseph Anderson Primary

Selebi Phikwe — Assistant Minister of Basic Education (MoBE), Mr Moiseraele Goya has commended Joseph Anderson Primary School in Selebi Phikwe for performing well in the 2016 Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE).

He gave the praise when giving a keynote address at the school's PSLE victory celebrations on Friday.

The school attained position one in the Selebi Phikwe region after attaining a 96.3 per cent pass rate followed by Botshabelo Primary School with 93.9 per cent while Tlhabololo Primary School got third position with 90.8 per cent.

Mr Goya said the school performed well because of the commitment of staff, especially teachers who taught the Standard Seven class.

He added that the teachers had demonstrated that they remained a key factor in the classroom.

He said the school experienced challenges such as inadequate teaching and learning materials, but that it managed to rise to the challenges.

He noted that without the support of parents, community leaders and other stakeholders, the school would not have achieved the good results. He also noted that the school has a history of good performance, as evidenced by its record of close to 90 per cent pass rate for the last five years.

He said the government also recognised and appreciated the efforts of Joseph Anderson Primary School leadership, teachers and staff members.

Mr Goya urged the school leavers to continue working hard at their respective junior secondary schools.

He also commended parents for putting an effort in their children's education despite the challenges of the closure of BCL mine which employed most of the parents.

On other issues, Mr Goya noted that the Ministry of Basic Education was established in October 2016 following the re-organisation of the then Ministry of Education and Skills Development.

He said the Ministry of Basic Education's mandate was to drive pre-education, primary, secondary and out of school education.

He added that the ministry had dedicated the month of August to holding educational events as a guage to evaluate their progress towards their goal of delivering the 21st century learner.

He also noted that August was also a stone-throw away from the 2017 PSLE final examinations, and that in living the ministry's values of Botho, customer focus, excellence and accountability, all teachers were expected to walk the extra mile to promote learning to all learners.

He added that he was looking forward to the day when all schools achieved a 90 per cent A and B pass rate.

For his part, the Member of Parliament for Selebi Phikwe West, Mr Dithapelo Keorapetse commended the school for its good performance.

He called on the school to maintain the good performance and aim even higher.

Joseph Anderson Primary School received a floating trophy for the best performing primary school in the constituency in the 2015 PSLE.

Teachers at the school and former Standard Seven pupils were also given good performance certificates, while the best pupils from Standard One to Standard Seven were given good performance trophies.

Source : BOPA