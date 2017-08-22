Botswana: IJSO to Sell Botswana Tourism, Culture

Gaborone — The Minister of Basic Education has identified International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) event as an opportunity to sell the country's tourism and culture hence the decision to host the 15th edition of the IJSO competitions in Gaborone.

Dr Unity Dow told members of the press on Thursday that the event which will attract 55 countries and at least 400 guests is scheduled for December 2018.

The Minister said the event will bring young people to Botswana and their experience should sell the country. Botswana is the second country in Africa to have the privilege of hosting IJSO.

Dr Dow emphasised that the participants were future leaders of their countries and they should go back to their countries with positive memories of how Botswana hosted them, how fair and how accommodating Batswana were.

She said the country had shown potential in successfully hosting international events not only to host but to deliver citing the just ended Netball World Youth Cup 2017.

She noted that the event was important but the guests' experiences were important stating that this could help build mutual relations for the future of Botswana.

"They can go back to their countries and say wow that was their pride it was our destination because of the reception," she added.

Dr Dow said since the country's economy was boosted by the tourism sector, hosting the event was an opportunity to also sell tourism sites.

She applauded Botswana Science Association (BOTSA) LOC for showing commitment in preparation for the event.

"The entire basic education system is truly humbled, encouraged and energised by the energy we see and the seriousness in which the LOC is showing towards the preparation for the event," she said.

Success of the event she said could be achieved if the BOTSA LOC continued showing spirit of volunteerism and commitment as already shown.

Dr Unity Dow pleaded with partner associations and relevant government departments to contribute resources for smooth preparations.

She encouraged teachers to prepare the students to be the best in Netherlands this year and for next year when Botswana Host. Botswana is expected to bring home 2 medals from Netherlands in this year's IJSO competitions.

For his part, Assistant Minister of Basic Education, Mr Moiseraela Goya said the launch of IJSO 2018 Botswana came at right time when his ministry dedicated August as their month.

Mr Goya applauded science teachers for the good work portrayed noting that his ministry was grateful for the opportunity because if it was not for them Botswana would not be hosting the event.

"The event says a lot to our science teachers although it will seem like a competition, it is a mirror to reflect on what they have been doing," he added.

Source : BOPA