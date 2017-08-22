press release

Following the invitation by the Government of the Republic of Angola and the National Electoral Commission, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat has deployed an African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to the General Elections scheduled to place on 23 August 2017. The African Union Short Term Election Observation Mission is led by H.E Jose Maria Neves, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Cape Verde and comprises forty (40) election observers drawn from Members of the Permanent Representatives' Committee of the African Union, Pan African Parliament, Election Management Bodies, Civil Society Organizations and academia.

The AUEOM is in Angola from 17 August 2017 and will remain the country until 27 August 2017. It was preceded by a pre-election assessment mission which was deployed in June 2017 to assess the environment for the conduct of the General Elections.

The objectives of the AUEOM are to make an independent, objective and impartial assessment of the 2017 General Elections and to offer recommendations for improvement of future elections in order to contribute towards consolidation of democratic governance in Angola. The AUEOM has a mandate to observe the 23 August 2017 General Elections in conformity with the relevant provisions of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, which entered into force on 15 February 2012; the AU/OAU Declaration on the Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa (AHG/Decl.1 (XXXVIII)), adopted by the Assembly of the African Union in July 2002; the African Union Guidelines for Elections Observation and Monitoring Missions; relevant international instruments governing elections observation; and the Constitution as well as the relevant laws of Angola.

On 25 August 2017, the AUEOM will release its preliminary findings of the electoral process at a press conference in Luanda. A more detailed final report on the process will be produced within three months and shared with the appropriate authorities and institutions in Angola.

The AUEOM Secretariat is located at Skyna hotel in Luanda and can be contacted through Mr. Robert Gerenge on Tel: +244 941342625 and Email: GerengeR@africa-union.org or Ms. Karine Kakasi Siaba, Tel: +244 946503260 (kakasik@africa-union.org).