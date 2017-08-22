22 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: The 36 Names to Be Interviewed for SABC Board Posts

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Mike Powell/Wikipedia
The South African Broadcasting Corporation headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Parliament's portfolio committee on communications has shortlisted 36 names to be called in for parliamentary interviews for a position on the permanent SABC board.

The candidates will be interviewed over three days, on August 29, 30 and September 1.

All five of the SABC interim board members have made it to the list. Their term as interim members will end on September 26.

They are interim chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama, deputy Mathatha Tsedu, Krish Naidoo, John Matisson and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule.

The other 31 candidates to be called in for interviews include:

6. Nomvuyo Batyi

7. Rachel Kalidass

8. Thabiso Ramotso

9. Kharidzha Dzuguda Rufus

10. Michael Markovitz

11. Willie Currie

12. Sindile Kama

13. Deenadaylen Konar

14. Harriet Meier

15. Dawn Earp

16. Michael Bauer

17. Chris Greenland

18. Desmond Golding

19. Manaka Mathumo

20. Victor Rambau

21. Thsifhiwa Khoroba

22. Mcebo Khumalo

23. Seipati Khumalo

24. Thidzimba Nethengwe

25. Cikizwa Dingi

26. Louise Vale

27. Yaasir Haffajee

28. Kwanele Gumbi

29. Jack Devnarian

30. Bongumusa Makhathini

31. Nkosana Mbokane

32. Michael Sass

33. Jim Matsho

34. Jack Phahlane

35. Dinkanyane Mohuba

36. Leanne Govindsamy

Following a relatively smooth process, MPs found themselves arguing about candidate 12, Sindile Kama.

The African National Congress was adamant that Kama's name was placed on the original shortlist of 20 before the lunch break, but had fallen through the cracks in capturing.

Democratic Alliance MP Gavin Davis objected, saying Kama was not a "common candidate", a candidate agreed to by more than just one party. He also questioned Kama's qualifications and work experience, holding only a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was more diplomatic, claiming, "If this is the quality of the ANC candidates, no problem. Bring him to Parliament. Let him be interviewed," he said with a smile, suggesting he would not have an easy interview.

In the end, his name was added to the list.

A final set of names will need to be agreed to by the committee following the interviews.

The names will then need to be passed by the National Assembly, and approved by President Jacob Zuma by the September 26 deadline.

The SABC board may have a maximum of 12 non-executive members, including a chairperson and deputy, and three executive members - the chief executive, and financial and operations officers.

It needs at least nine members, including either the chairperson or deputy, to form a quorum.

When approved by the president, the board will serve for a maximum term of five years.

Source: News24

South Africa

Inside the State's Case Against Alleged Cape Town Brothel, Extortion Ring

Kidnapping and trafficking minors, running a brothel in Cape Town and extorting two clients of almost R3m. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.