Deon Germishuys cruised to a sensational five-shot victory in the Southern Cape Open on Sunday.

The 17-year-old Strand golfer was delighted to etch his name on a winner's list that dates back to the legendary Otway Hayes in 1937 after carding rounds of 73, 68, 72 and 72 to triumph on three-under-par 285.

'The Southern Cape Open was going to be my last provincial start before the SA Inter-Provincial in September,' he said. 'I just really wanted to make this one count, because I start matric exams this week and there won't be much time for golf.

'Now my name is on this trophy with Louis Oosthuizen, who won it twice and Sunshine Tour winners like Brandon Stone, Oliver Bekker and Justin Harding. This is a huge boost for me.'

It has been 17 months since Germishuys defeated Ross Sinclair for the Nomads SA Boys U-19 Stroke Play title by one stroke at Bloemfontein Golf Club, but the Western Province junior said he felt another victory was looming.

'When I won the first Bridge Fund Managers Junior Series event in June, it renewed my confidence,' he said. 'I had decent finishes in the Nomads Order of Merit at Houghton and the Tshwane Junior Open. And last weekend, Wilco (Nienaber) beat me by one shot at the Sun International Africa Junior Open at Fish River Sun. I felt like a win was coming and I'm chuffed that I pulled it through.'

Germishuys was pleased to start the last 36 holes just two off the pace from Ivan Williams.

'Ivan is a legend on the circuit, so I was just happy to be close to Ivan at the halfway stage,' said the young champion. 'After we started the third round, I heard he got into the water at the first hole.

'The wind was absolutely pumping and I had double bogeys at seven and nine myself, but at the end of the round, I was leading. The same thing happened when I won the Nomads SA Boys. I was five behind after two rounds, took the lead in round three and won. I knew what to do.'

Germishuys held a three shot lead over Emilio Pera from Central Gauteng and Zimbabwe's Benjamin Follet-Smith heading into the final 18 holes.

'The wind was still pumping at 25 to 30 km's per hour when we started the final round,' he said. 'I had three shots in hand and the guys would have to chase me, so my game plan was simple: play for par. The wind made it tough to score, so I didn't have to get fancy.'

Germishuys started with three straight pars. He followed a four-iron off the tee with a punch eight-iron at the fourth and holed a 12 footer for birdie, but lost the advantage with a bogey at five. He played the next five holes to par before his second birdie putt dropped at the par five 11th.

'I left my gap-wedge short after a good drive, but my chip landed three feet from the flag and I boxed the putt for birdie,' he said. 'I I missed the green right at the short 13th and couldn't up-and-down to save par. I had no shot really, but I knew I still had a big lead, so it didn't worry me too much.

Follett-Smith enjoyed a run of four birdies on the back nine and Pera eagled 11 and had birdies at 14 and 15, but the pair couldn't catch Germishuys, who parred his way to victory.

Final Result (top 20)

285 - Deon Germishuys 73 68 72 72

290 - Benjamin Follet-Smith ZIM 71 69 76 74

291 - Emilio Pera 71 71 74 75

293 - Gregory Royston 74 70 74 75

294 - Darin de Smidt 79 69 74 72; Therion Nel 73 71 80 70

295 - Aneurin Gounden 77 70 76 72; Erhard Lambrechts 73 75 71 76

296 - Caylum Boon 78 70 77 71; Alan Lones 73 70 74 79; Martin Vorster 72 71 80 73

297 - Karabo Mokoena 75 72 77 73; Keelan van Wyk 75 72 77 73; Tyron Davidowitz 72 77 76 72; Ivan Williams 69 70 80 78

298 - Joubert Breytenbach 75 75 76 72; Ben van Wyk 74 75 76 73

299 - Dehan Joubert 79 72 76 72; Nicholas Mitchell 74 73 77 75

300 - Kevin Gibson 73 73 74 80