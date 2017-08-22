The four South African gymnasts at the 29th Summer Universiade wrapped up their competition in Taiwan on Monday as they combined for a score of 136.550 in the team competition.

That placed the team (pictured above) 11th of 12 teams in Taipei as Russia recorded a total of 163.000 and Canada were second in 161.000.

Best individual score for SA came from Bianca Mann with 45.850 which placed her 28th overall and a confidence-boosting performance as she comes back from injury.

Other SA scores were Angela Maguire (45.000), Claudia Cummins (44.650) and Tylah Lotter (22.350). Lotter was injured and wasn't able to do the vault and bar exercises.

Cummins was looking in particularly fine form in training but then an unfortunate disaster on her bar routine set her back. Still, her vault score puts her in the top eight in the Commonwealth rankings, good news for Team South Africa ahead of next year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The gymnasts are now done with their competition in Taipei and focus switches to nationals in September.

The gymnasts are now done with their competition in Taipei and focus switches to nationals in September.

After nationals, Cummins and Maguire will be in action in Canada as part of the World Championships team.

Two South African swimmers are through to the final of their respective events at the 29th Summer Universiade in Taipei, Taiwan.

Breaststroker Tatjana Schoenmaker is through to the 100-metre final and Myles Brown is into the 200m freestyle final, both of which ill be swum on Tuesday evening.

Pretoria's Schoenmaker, the only female SA swimmer to have qualified for the recent FINA World Championships in Hungary, opted to instead focus on these Student World Games.

Swimming the first semi-final, 20-year-old Schoenmaker ended second to Japan's Kanabo Watanabe in a personal best 1min 07.77sec. She turned in 32.43 where she was lying fourth but had a strong final 50m to end just 0.06sec off the winner.

As for Brown, the Durban swimmer ended fifth in the second semi-final.

He clocked 1:48.25 which was 0.93sec behind Russia's Mikhail Vekovishchev who won in 1:47.32. Brown is seventh fastest into Tuesday's final.

Also in the pool but in team sport, South Africa lost their men's Group C water polo match 23-5 to a physical Hungarian side.

Quarters scores were 8-1, 4-2, 7-1 and 5-1 and SA goalscorers were Jason Evezard with two and Kimon Haralambous, Caleb Simpson and Liam Neill all chipped in with one apiece.

Their next match will be against France on Wednesday.

The men's footballers went down 2-1 to Argentina in their second Group D match.

They were on the back foot as early as the seventh minute as Juan Barbieri Iribe scored for the South Americans. Tapelo Sixishe put the South Africans back on level terms in the 32nd minute and that's the way it stayed until halftime.

Barbieri Iribe got his second in the 62nd minute to seal things Argentina.

Making things worse for South Africa was that they lost midfielder Ludumo Nkebe to a red card in the 85th minute.

Their final group match is against South Korea on Wednesday