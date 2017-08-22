22 August 2017

Angola: Afrobasket2017 - Angola Seek Fourth Win

Luanda — The Angolan national senior women's basketball team are seeking their fourth straight win on Tuesday night at 9:45 when they face Cote d'Ivoire, for the group A's fourth round of the Africa Cup of Nations ('Afrobasket2017)', taking place in Bamako, Mali.

After beating Cameron, Mali and Tunisia, the Angolan team expect to win the next match to remain unbeaten in this competition.

Angola lead group A with six points, followed by Cote d'Ivoire and Mali both with five points each; Cameron and Tunisia are at the bottom of the table with three points.

Group B is led by Nigeria and Senegal with six points each, followed by Egypt (five) DR Congo and Guinea Conakry (three points each).

