Angola: Cuando Cubango - Governor Advocates Funding for Hospital

Menongue — The governor of the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province, Pedro Mutindi, last weekend defended the urgent need to channel funding to the General Provincial Hospital and also the allocation of human resources capable of handling the high-tech equipment installed in the institution, which has been unveiled.

Speaking at the inauguration of the said hospital - which has seven operating rooms, maternity ward and specialty areas - the governor revealed that the infrastructure includes residences for physicians and senior medical staffs.

He stressed that the new hospital is intended to guarantee the objectives outlined by the Executive, respond to the aspirations of the citizens in regard to this sector and promote regional development.

Governor Pedro Mutindi said also that the inauguration of such infrastructure makes the population of Cuando Cubango proud and reflects positively the aim of the Angolan Executive, led by President José Eduardo dos Santos, of guaranteeing the access of citizens to quality health services.

"There is no doubt that we stand before an achievement that is aimed at paying tribute and perpetuating the memory of all those that in the past gave the best of themselves (to the country), mainly contributing to gains in the health sector in the past one decade and half since the conquest of peace in 2002", he underscored.

On the occasion, he expressed his gratitude to the Central Government, through the Health Ministry and the commitment of President José Eduardo dos Santos, for the mobilisation of quality health services for the population.