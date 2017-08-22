Luanda — The African Union Observer Mission to the forthcoming Angola's 23 August general election praised the way the electoral process is being conducted.

The position was expressed by the head of the 40-member AU Observer Mission, former Cabo Verdean prime minister, José Maria das Neves.

Speaking at the end of a meeting with the head of the National Electoral Commission, André da Silva Neto, the AU Observer Mission chief said the process is going smoothly, with the participation of all its players.

The former Cabo Verdean premier in the 2001-2016 period, said the AU had made an assessment of the arrangements for the electoral process earlier on, being now evaluating such elements as the freedom of movement of political parties and their financing in line with the Angolan law.

9.3 million voters have registered for the Wednesday general election being contested by six political parties. They are the ruling MPLA and opposition UNITA, PRS, FNLA, APN and CASA-CE coalition.