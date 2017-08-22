Angola: Industry Signs Investment Deals of More Than Usd 14 Million

Luanda — Three private investment projects amounting to USD 14.6 million, were signed today in Luanda between the Industry Ministry?s Technical Unit for Support to Private Investment (UTAIP) and national companies.

These are the companies of beverage Refriango Huambo, Angopaper, for the production of paper, cardboard and its articles and Quimilar - chemical industry of Angola, Lda. for the manufacture of chemical products and of man-made fibers, excluding pharmaceutical products.

The approved projects will be implemented in the provinces of Luanda (2) and Huambo (1) and will create 87 direct jobs, of which 80 for Angolan workers.

The signed deals respond to the objectives identified in the National Development Plan (PND) 2013-2017 and will ensure the promotion of national production, promotion of employment and the qualification of the national workforce and the substitution of imports.

The projects were signed by the UTAIP director, José Gama Sala.