22 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Industry Signs Investment Deals of More Than Usd 14 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Three private investment projects amounting to USD 14.6 million, were signed today in Luanda between the Industry Ministry?s Technical Unit for Support to Private Investment (UTAIP) and national companies.

These are the companies of beverage Refriango Huambo, Angopaper, for the production of paper, cardboard and its articles and Quimilar - chemical industry of Angola, Lda. for the manufacture of chemical products and of man-made fibers, excluding pharmaceutical products.

The approved projects will be implemented in the provinces of Luanda (2) and Huambo (1) and will create 87 direct jobs, of which 80 for Angolan workers.

The signed deals respond to the objectives identified in the National Development Plan (PND) 2013-2017 and will ensure the promotion of national production, promotion of employment and the qualification of the national workforce and the substitution of imports.

The projects were signed by the UTAIP director, José Gama Sala.

Angola

AU Election Observation Mission to the 23 August 2017 General Elections in the Republic of Angola Arrival Statement Luanda

Following the invitation by the Government of the Republic of Angola and the National Electoral Commission, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.