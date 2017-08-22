22 August 2017

Angola: First Fish Hatchery Center Inaugurated

Luanda — The country's first fish hatchery center, with the capacity to produce 200.000 fish larvae per year and one million bivalve molluscs, was inaugurated on Monday in Barra do Kwanza, Ramiros commune, in Luanda.

Called the "Ramiros Marine Fish Hatchery Center (CLMR)", the infrastructure, estimated at about six million US dollars, occupies an area of 10.000 square meters and will contribute to the development of fish farming and applied scientific research in Angola.

The center includes a properly equipped specialized laboratory, nursery room and related incubators, facilities for producing live food, circular tanks for production, engine rooms and other areas.

This is the first phase of the center's work, part of the Angolan Development of Technologies for the Improvement of Fishing Resources Project, which is being carried out in partnership with the Government of South Korea through its International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) .

At the opening ceremony, the Fisheries Minister, Vitória de Barros Neto, said that it was a fish farming project aimed for the intensive creation of quality seeds and marine species in general, for the promotion and extension of sea fish farming.

The center will allow the development of technologies for the improvement of fishing resources in Angola, mainly horse mackerel, grouper, corvina, shrimp and mussels.

