22 August 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Sierra Leone: Unity Party Sympathizes With Sierra Leone Mudslide Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

Be the first to comment!

The ruling Unity Party (UP) has extended its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Sierra Leone and families of victims of the recent mudslide that has claimed 400 lives with 600 persons declared missing.

Making the proclamation on a local radio talk show in Monrovia Monday, UP Assistant Secretary General for Press and Public Affairs, Mohammed Ali, said the party's standard bearer, Vice President Joseph Boakai, officials and partisans of the party across the country are deeply sorry for the irreparable loss of hundreds of Sierra Leoneans in the recent disaster.

Ali noted that the Unity Party stands with the Government and people of Sierra Leone, including families of the victims, during this period of mourning, and prays that the Almighty God consoles them.

Meanwhile, the UP Assistant SG has disclosed that VP Boakai over the weekend signed the Book of Condolence for the mudslide victims at the Sierra Leone Embassy in the Monrovia suburb of Congo Town.

It can be recalled that on August 14, 2017 a hillside in Regent, an area near the Sierra Leonean capital Freetown collapsed following heavy downpour of rain, leaving many houses covered in mud with over 400 people feared dead.

The mudslide also rendered over 2,000 people homeless who were evacuated from the scene for safety.

Sierra Leone

Freetown Mudslide, Rainstorms Disaster - a Look At Possible Causal Factors

On August 14, a severe landslide/mudslide and rainstorms disaster killed hundreds on the outskirts of Sierra Leone's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Capitol Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.