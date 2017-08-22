22 August 2017

Angola: Cabinda - Chiazi Gains Three-Star Hotel

Cabinda — The village of Chiazi, northern Cabinda province, has gained since Saturday a three-star hotel called "Hotel Chiazi".

The hotel, inaugurated by the Minister of Hotels and Tourism, Paulino Baptista, is composed of 132 bedrooms, a bar, a restaurant, a conference room withcapacity to seat 200 people, a café and swimming-pool, having created 40 jobs out of the expected 200 employments.

On the occasion, the minister said that the emergence of this hotel aims to empower the sector with infrastructures that help to combat regional asymmetries.

He appealed for the managing board of Tourism Promotion Institute (Infotur) and other operators to reposition their services, making them more attractive with affordable prices, contributing to the promotion of tourism in the province.

On the other hand, the provincial governor of Cabinda, Aldina da Lomba Catembo, thanked the sector, and considered this infrastructure one of the alternatives in the field of hotel management in the province.

