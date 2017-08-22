Liberia: Monrovia Falls to CDC - Weah Promises Food for All Featured

For the most part of Saturday, August 19, 2017, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) locked down the city of Monrovia as the party officially launched its campaign activities for the 2017 Presidential and Legislative elections.

Thousands of supporters from the 17 districts of Montserrado County turned out en masse to support the presidential bid of Montserrado County Senator George M. Weah.

Speaking to partisans, Senators Weah sai, there should be no excuse for citizens of the oldest independent nation in Africa to go to bed hungry and be subjected to abject poverty while the country is known for having abundant resources.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of diehard supporters, Ambassador Weah disclosed that his administration will introduce a robust Poverty Reduction Strategy (PRS) and food security program that will create the needed opportunities for Liberians, and will invest extensively in the agricultural sector.

Standard Bearer George Weah said he will collaborate with foreign partners with specialized idea in rice farming to teach citizens in all the counties to enable citizens grow enough food.

He noted that the budget for agriculture will be increased and subsidy scheme implemented which will see scholarships in agric studies.

Senator Weah said that his dream is to see an economy that will discourage the importation of food and other commodities that can be produced locally which will see the creation of jobs for the country.

Weah thrilled the crowd with his stance on corruption describing it as a menace that has stagnated the growth of the country, promising to institute a Special Court that will try public officials in relation to any corrupt practices, and anyone found guilty will be dismissed and punished automatically.

Senator Weah vowed to reform the health sector which he said needs a facelift.

"I say to you today that there will be access and improved hospitals in the country. Even when you go for treatment without money, you will be attended to. The government will take the responsibility and later you tell the government how you will pay back. Every Liberian deserves to be living an average life," he said