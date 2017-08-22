Luanda — The Election Observation Mission of the Portuguese Speaking Countries Community (CPLP) on Monday in Luanda manifested satisfaction at the way the electoral process was conducted in the country.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting with MPLA presidential candidate, João Lourenço, the head of the CPLP Observation Mission, Miguel Trovoada, said that according to his verification the process is going well.

"We have followed up the process since the beginning, and already here in Luanda, we are observing that the mass demonstration, statements and information were peacefully undertaken", he added.

According to him, the way the electoral process has been carried out is important and predicts that the election will be held without any constraints.

The head of CPLP Observation Mission, who is in Luanda for more than 48 hours, said that his mission aims at witnessing the Angolan process.

In addition, he said the mission has scheduled in its agenda, meetings with all the political parties participating in the general elections and National Electoral Commission (CNE).

Therefore, he underlined that it is in this perspective that the CPLP Observers have met the MPLA candidate and his political affiliation to learn about their view point regarding the electoral process.

He also said the mission held meetings with opposition FNLA and coalition CASA-CE, expecting confirmation from other political parties to meet.

9.317.294 voters have been registered to participate in the election on August 23.

The electoral campaign, which started on July 23, was closed on August 21 and the next day August 22 is reserved for reflection.

The political parties of MPLA, UNITA, PRS, FNLA, APN, and coalition CASA-CE are running for the election.