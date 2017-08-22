Liberia: Darlington George Set Free - As Court Dismisses Criminal Charges

The Presiding Judge of Criminal Court B" in Monrovia, Peter Gbenewelleh, has dismissed the case against former EPS boss Darlington George and James Tamba who reportedly beat up Esther Glain on September 13, 2015 in Barnesville Estate and were charged with aggravated assault and criminal facilitation.

The Judge's ruling was based upon victim Glain's decision not to proceed with the case because all of her witnesses that needed to testify in the case are no more around. "I have to move on with my life. I know George and Tamba wronged me, but I have to say in this court that I give all to God and say to them "Go and sin no more".

The two men were on September 13, 2015 arrested based upon an allegation levied against them that they allegedly inflicted serious bodily injury on Esther Glain in the Barnesville Estate.

The two men secured and filed a valid criminal appearance bond to ensure their day-to-day appearance before the court.

Handing down the final ruling Monday, Judge Gbenewelleh said the indictment against the two men was dismissed without prejudice to the state, and therefore ordered the Sheriff of the Court to return to the defendants their valid criminal appearance bonds filed and approved by the court without delay, adding, "the statutory and constitutional rights of the two defendants are hereby restored with immediate effect."