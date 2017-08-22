Luanda — The skipper of the senior males National Basketball Team, Carlos Morais, has recognised the quality of work and commitment of the squad in the preparation programme ahead of their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afrobasket2017), set to happen this September 08-16, in Tunisia and Senegal.

According to the small forward, the players are very much focussed and determined to accomplish the goals, the main one being to re-conquer the title that was lost in 2015.

"We've been working day after day so that when the time comes we can stimulate enough positive attitude for the conquest of the trophy", emphasised the national squad's skipper.

On his turn, the national team's coach, Manuel da Silva "Gi", has said to the press that he will continue to focus on having a very strong and technically very good team.

"We have a very combative team, one in which the competition in all positions is quite visible. That is what we want and we'll continue to work to have a strong squad", he said.

In Afrobasket2017, the Angolan squad are in group B with Uganda, Morocco and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Check bellow the other groups:

Group A - Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali and DR Congo

Group C - Cameroon, Guinea Conakry, Tunisia and Rwanda

Group D - Senegal, Egypt, Mozambique and South Africa.