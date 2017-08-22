Liberia: Cummings Wants Debate With Weah

Alexander B. Cummings, Political leader of the Alternative National Congress ANC, said he would love a debate with Montserrado County Senator George that focuses on addressing fundamental issues on the economy and job creation.

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Standard Bearer was missing from the first Presidential debate held by the Deepening Democracy Coalition (DDC), a civil society conglomerate that brought together four candidates vying for the presidency including the standard bearers of the ruling Unity Party (UP), Joseph Nyuma Boakai; the opposition Liberty Party (LP) Charles Walker Brumskine; the Alternative National Congress Alexander Benedict Cummings, and the All Liberian Party (ALP) Benoni Urey.

Appearing on a local radio show yesterday, a day following the official launch of CDC campaign, Cummings said it is his desire to sit and debate with the CDC Standard Bearer so as to enable the electorate make a choice between who is best suited for the presidency.

Cummings indicated, "running a country is complex and a country that is broken is even more complex and someone who has had the experience managing teams, people and holding them accountable, giving up consequences, rewarding people, getting results, creating jobs, should be considered."

"I really hope we can hold a debate on that subject with the Senator. And the Liberian people will compare and make the decision and whoever they choose we should support," said Cummings.

Commenting on the party's campaign launch and turnout, the ANC political leader said "it was a large crowd. Senator Weah is popular in greater Monrovia and the turnout was a manifestation. We believe when you get in rural Montserrado and around the country I do not want to believe you will see those kinds of numbers."

"We should pay attention but should not get alarmed or carried away by the crowd", he said.