Liberia: Gregory Coleman Vows to Keep Country Safe During October Elections

The Inspector General (IG) of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Gregory Coleman, has assured that the police will do all it can to keep the country safe during this crucial election period.

The LNP boss vowed to ensure that the police, during these elections function in accordance with international best practices in order for the process to be violence-free, adding, "2017 policing has taken a different dimension, as it is all about service to country and people."

The police IG's statement was in response to commendations from Liberians across Monrovia and its environs about the professional manner in which officers of the LNP guarded the official campaign launch of the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC).

Speaking on a local radio talk show in Monrovia Monday, Coleman assured Liberians that the LNP will do exactly the same for all the other political parties to ensure a level-playing field in the Presidential and Representatives Elections on October 10.

He thanked Liberians for the level of appreciation, as well as partisans of the CDC and some members of the general public who had to stay long hours in the traffic as a result of the launch, for the level of cooperation exhibited on that day.

Coleman emphasized that the police is a tool of the state and as such, it is under obligation to ensure that the lives of citizens are fully protected at all times, especially during this crucial political period in the country's history.