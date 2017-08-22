22 August 2017

Angola: Zaire - Urban Roads in Tomboco and Nzeto Inaugurated

Mbanza Kongo — More than ten kilometres of urban roads in the municipalities of Tomboco and Nzeto, in the northern Zaire Province, last Saturday were inaugurated by the provincial governor, José Joanes André.

The intervention, which happened in the ambit of the provincial government's Public Investments Programme (PIP 2016/2017), included the construction of the drainage system and pavements.

In inaugurating the said infrastructures, the provincial governor, José Joanes André, stated that the works have given the localities in reference a new look and have improved the basic sanitation of the areas.

Since the year 2016, the provincial governor of Zaire has been executing a programme focussed on the rehabilitation of the main roads on the municipalities of Mbanza Kongo, Soyo, Nzeto, Cuimba, Tomboco and Nóqui.

