Liberia: Weah Holds Us Passport - Nambo Alleges - Calls for His Resignation

The National Movement to Support Joseph Boakai (NAMBO) is calling on the Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) George M. Weah to resign as senator of Montserrado County, and immediately disengage from the presidential race for allegedly bearing an American passport.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday at their headquarters in Paynesville, the Secretary General of NAMBO, Monsio Robert Kpadeh, said that they have gathered reliable evidence that Senator Weah is a citizen of the United States of America who possesses an up to date American passport.

"Weah is an American citizen. He presents himself to have the greatest love for Liberia while he currently holds an American passport with # 505252321, which was issued May 3, 2013 and expires May 2, 2023. He shares his allegiance with the United States of America. Therefore he should resign as senator for Montserrado," Kpadeh claimed.

NAMBO described this latest revelation as deceitful by Senator Weah who swore under oath that he would protect and defend the constitution of Liberia.

According to Kpadeh, a team of lawyers headed by Cllr. Benedict Sannoh is presently working on the legal documents to kick start the case.

"It is shocking for this man to lie to the young people who run to him every time; he does not represent Liberia", he said.

He said for George Weah to possess an American passport after contesting and failing twice to be President of Liberia is a callous manifestation of dishonesty and disloyalty characterized by a master display of immorality.

When contacted, CDC Secretary General Janga Kowo termed the assertion as a trash that is only good for the dustbin.

"I can tell you for free that the CDC will not dignify such trash. That assertion from NAMBO is completely a trash that no one from the CDC will dignify. NAMBO should know the rules and regulations prescribed in the elections law," Mr. Kowo asserted.

However, pundits believe that revelation from the pro-Boakai movement days following the impressive turnout of CDC partisans is a scare tactic that could increase the popularity of CDC instead of hurting them.