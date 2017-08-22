Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's rink hockey team defeated on Monday night the Portuguese All Star Team of the North by 6-4 in preparation for their participation in the World Cup on September on 3-10 in China.

This was the second friendly game of the national team, having lost the first match to Oporto All Star Team by 2-4.

The Angolan squad is playing this Tuesday Mozambique at 7 p.m in Carvalhos arena.

The national team is comprised in Group A with Brazil, the Netherlands and the United States of America.

In the last edition of the World Cup2015 in France, the national team finished ninth.