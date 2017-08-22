Angola: Foreign Minister Back Home

Luanda — The Foreign Affairs Minister, Georges Chikoti, returned on Monday to Luanda from Pretoria, South Africa, where he represented the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, at the 37th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which ran from 19 to 20 August.

During the summit, the Heads of State and Government of the Southern Region reviewed the organization's economy performance, food security, HIV/AIDS, operation of the SADC Regional Development Fund and institutional reforms of the AU.

The meeting also discussed issues such as the regime of free movement of people in Africa, the visa-free travel process in the SADC states, the regional holiday, the establishment of a foundation to honour the founding fathers of SADC, cooperation between SADC and Russian Federation, among others.

At the meeting, South Africa took over the rotating presidency of the community for a period of one year, replacing the Kingdom of Swaziland.

Likewise, Angola took up the chair of the SADC Policy, Defense and Security Body, replacing the United Republic of Tanzania.

SADC, established in Windhoek on 17 August 1992, is composed of Angola, Botswana, DR Congo, Lesotho, Mozambique, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Namibia, South Africa, Seychelles, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The aim of the community is to promote economic and sustainable growth and development, alleviate poverty, raise the quality of life of the peoples of the region, and provide aid to the most disadvantaged persons.