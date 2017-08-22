22 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Foreign Minister Back Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Foreign Affairs Minister, Georges Chikoti, returned on Monday to Luanda from Pretoria, South Africa, where he represented the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, at the 37th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which ran from 19 to 20 August.

During the summit, the Heads of State and Government of the Southern Region reviewed the organization's economy performance, food security, HIV/AIDS, operation of the SADC Regional Development Fund and institutional reforms of the AU.

The meeting also discussed issues such as the regime of free movement of people in Africa, the visa-free travel process in the SADC states, the regional holiday, the establishment of a foundation to honour the founding fathers of SADC, cooperation between SADC and Russian Federation, among others.

At the meeting, South Africa took over the rotating presidency of the community for a period of one year, replacing the Kingdom of Swaziland.

Likewise, Angola took up the chair of the SADC Policy, Defense and Security Body, replacing the United Republic of Tanzania.

SADC, established in Windhoek on 17 August 1992, is composed of Angola, Botswana, DR Congo, Lesotho, Mozambique, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Namibia, South Africa, Seychelles, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The aim of the community is to promote economic and sustainable growth and development, alleviate poverty, raise the quality of life of the peoples of the region, and provide aid to the most disadvantaged persons.

Angola

AU Election Observation Mission to the 23 August 2017 General Elections in the Republic of Angola Arrival Statement Luanda

Following the invitation by the Government of the Republic of Angola and the National Electoral Commission, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.