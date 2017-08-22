Sudan: Mahmoud Informed On AAAID Performance

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic,Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud was briefed on progress of work at the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development(AAAID) and its plans and projects for the coming period.

The Assistant of the President Mahmoud discussed when he Received the President of AAAID, Dr Mohamed Abdalla Al-Mazroui in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, ways of strengthening cooperation with the Authority.

Dr Al-Mazroui said in press statements that he acquainted the Assistant of the President on the Authority projects on production of meat and link them with the President's initiative on Arab Food Security, disclosing that the AAAID has propounded 17 projects for Arab and foreign private sectors.

He added the meeting also tackled the small-scale projects designed to enhance means of production via using up-to-date technologies and provide work opportunities for women so as to live in decenta life.