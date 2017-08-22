Sudan: NPM Chairs Meeting of High Committee On National Accord Requirements

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih chaired, on Tuesady, at the Council of Ministers meeting of the High Committee on Follow-Up Implementation of National Dialogue Requirements and Dailogue Outcome.

State Minister at the Council of Ministers, Jamal Mahmoud said in press statements that the meeting approved classification of recommendations presented by the Technical Committee, disclosing that the meeting discussed the Ministerial Sectors' reports and the concerned committees.

He stated that the meeting approved the High Committee's work program which includes holding meetings with Governors of the States, civil service officials, undersecretaries of ministries, and leaders of mass media as well as paying field visits to ministries and the states to follow implementation of national dialogue recommendations and the state institutions reform requirements.

The First Vice-President gave directive for immediate start of implementation of the procedure-related recommendations, stressing the government commitment to implement the national dialogue outcome.