Namibia: Ondonga Wants to Elect Own Leaders

Ondangwa — Confusion over leadership has led the Ondonga inhabitants to question whether they are legible to vote for leadership of their own choice.

The enquiry comes weeks after eight traditional and senior councillors were axed and have already been replaced.

Speakers at the jam-packed Oluno Hall on Saturday expressed discontent with the newly elected traditional councillors hence wanted to vote for leadership of their choice.

While the lawyer of the axed councillors, Elize Angula of AngulaCo law firm, declined to advise the public on matters outside the court case, she said appointment of the leadership is not up to the community.

"Have you ever elected the leadership or why do you want to do it now?" queried Angula. The people of Ondonga further wanted to stick to a decision taken at an earlier meeting not to honour traditional levies such as that of paying for house renewal and farms, a motion that was also rejected at the meeting.

The meeting also called for the Ondonga Traditional Authority (OTA) to be frozen until the matter was resolved, accusing the current leadership of having ballooned their salaries from what the previous leadership received.

New Era understands the secretary's salary has ballooned from N$1 300 to almost N$11 000 now.

However, OTA Secretary Nepando Amupanda dismissed the claim as white lies. "It is not true. Where did the money come from if they are busy blocking such money," said Amupanda.

He further dismissed allegations that the new leadership is not serving the people.

"Those are just lies. We have been serving the people. You need to come to the office and see the line for yourself," said Amupanda.

The community is further accusing the current leadership of imposing unexplained penalties for those who default payment of house renewals.