Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Candidate Exudes Confidence

Nyore Madzianike Mutare Bureau Zanu-PF candidate in the Nyanga South, Ward 19, Local Government by-election is confident of winning on Saturday.

Cde George John Mukoto faces independent candidate Judith Chigwanda in the poll. "From the look of things, I am confident that I will win the election," he said. "I have been on the ground meeting people and the response that I am receiving tells a winning story.

"We have prepared well for the election and everything is in place."

Cde Mukoto said he was happy that people responded positively to calls to register and vote in the forthcoming council by-election, saying it was a good sign for a zanu-pf victory.

"People responded well and they have registered to vote in their numbers," he said.

"We are now ready for the election."

Cde Mukoto will address a rally tomorrow, where senior zanu-pf officials are expected to attend to help boost support ahead of the election.

The rally will be held at Chitsanza Business Centre in Nyanga.

"Top party officials are expected to attend the rally that we have organised for Wednesday (tomorrow) like I have indicated," said Cde Mukoto.

"It would be good for you to attend the rally so that you appreciate the response we are getting."

The Nyanga South Ward 19 local Government seat fell vacant after the death of MDC councillor Alexander Madanha Muchadeyi in June.