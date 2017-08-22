South Africa: Police Investigating Attempted Murder Case Against Former Minister Ramatlhodi

North West police say they are investigating a case of attempted murder against former minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi, after he allegedly poured boiling water over a man.

The New Age reported on Tuesday morning that a man named Joseph Menge claimed he was tortured and burnt by Ramatlhodi and his security guards in a dispute over rent.

He claimed that Ramatlhodi and the guards allegedly beat him with an iron and frying pan, and then poured boiling water over him.

When asked about the allegations, police spokesperson Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone told News24: "I will not comment about allegations, except that the victim alleged that he was poured with hot water."

Mokgwabone however did confirm that a case of attempted murder was opened in July, and that police were investigating.

Full co-operation

Ramatlhodi's lawyer Lazarus Mpoyana Ledwaba confirmed to News24 that police were investigating the case against the former minister.

He said Ramatlhodi "vehemently" denied the allegations and that he would give his full co-operation to the police.

"He [Ramatlhodi] has already given his version of the events to the authorities. He will... comment on the matter at an appropriate time."

In March this year, Ramatlhodi was axed as minister of public service and administration along with others, including finance minister Pravin Gordhan, during President Jacob Zuma's controversial Cabinet reshuffle.

amaBhungane reported in May this year that Ramatlhodi said when he was mining minister, then-Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and chairperson Ben Ngubane pressurised him to help the controversial Gupta family take over Glencore's coal mine.

He said that when he did not comply, he was removed from his position of mineral resources minister by Zuma, and made minister of public service and administration.

In June this year, The Sunday Times reported that Ramatlhodi allegedly blocked former government spokesperson and outspoken Gupta defender Mzwanele Manyi from being appointed as a director-general in the department of mineral resources.

Fin24 reported on Monday that a firm owned by Manyi was buying Gupta-owned media units ANN7 and The New Age for a total of R450m.

Source: News24