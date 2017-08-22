20 August 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Foundation for Hawassa Terminal Ends

The foundation of Hawassa International Airport Terminal was finalised last week. FE Material Construction Rental Production & General Contractor Plc constructed the foundation.

The project is a part of the contractual agreement between the Ethiopian Airports Enterprise (EAE) and FE to build a terminal at the cost of 126.5 million Br. The project has involved more than 134 people, and it is expected to be operational in a year.

Upon being operational, the terminal will have the capacity to serve 118 people at once. Launched in 2016, Hawassa Airport served close to 49,000 people and 1,496 flights in the past fiscal year alone. YOTEK Construction Plc constructed it at the cost of no less than half a billion Br.

Hawassa, 277km South-West of Addis Abeba, is one of the major tourist attractions in Ethiopia, receiving 200,000 visitors annually. It is also home to Hawassa Industrial Park, which has more than 18 internationally renown companies.

Currently, there are 20 operational airports in the country where three additional airports are under construction by the Enterprise. Fourteen of the Airports were constructed by the Enterprise while the remaining were constructed before the establishment of EAE.

