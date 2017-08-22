Liberia: VP Boakai Vows to Prioritize Road Construction If Elected

Vice President Joseph N. Boakia has said his key priority when elected president will be road construction and rehabilitation across the country.

VP Boakai said the economy of Liberia will not boom if the counties, towns, and villages are inaccessible, stressing, "unless we open this country by building durable roads, we cannot expand our economy."

The Unity Party Standard Bearer made the vow Thursday at the first 2017 Presidential Debate organized by "Deepening Democracy Coalition (DDC) in collaboration with the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), Liberia Media Center (LMC) and the Center for Media Studies and Peace Building, with funding from the Open Society Initiative of West Africa (OSIWA).

"If we open up this country by road, we will be opening opportunities for young and qualified Liberians to get jobs across the country, while at the same time, tourism will be an attraction," Boakai emphasized.

He pointed out that Liberia is endowed with natural resources that must be invested in to provide jobs, clean and safe drinking water and quality education for the Liberian people.

Meanwhile, Vice President Boakai has called on all presidential and representative candidates in the upcoming elections to exemplify accountability and honesty in all that they do, if Liberia must develop; adding "We just don't want people saying it, but they should live it."

The debate which was held at the Paynesville City Hall was attended by four of the 20 presidential candidates in the October 10 elections.

The four candidates included Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the ruling Unity Party (UP); Charles Walker Brumskine of the Liberty Party (LP); Benoni Urey of the All Liberian Party (ALP) and Alexander B. Cummings of the Alternative National Congress (ANC).

George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and Dr. Mills Jones of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) failed to attend the debate.