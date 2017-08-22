South Africa: North West Government Hosts Women Economic Empowerment Summit, 23 Aug

press release

Bokone Bophirima government led by Agriculture, Culture and Tourism (ACT) Cluster Departments will be hosting a one day Women Empowerment Summit under the theme "The role of women in African economy" on the 23rd August 2017, at Mmabatho Convention Centre.

The one day summit is aimed at producing a programme of action for economic transformation with regard to women in the Agriculture, Culture and Tourism (ACT). It will also focus on multi-dimensional aspects affecting women in other key sectors of the provincial economy.

The Agriculture, Culture and Tourism (ACT) cluster Departments comprises of Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development (FEED), Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development (READ), Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs CATA) and Public Works and Roads Departments(PWR)

The fifth administration has adopted policy thrusts to Rebrand, Reposition and Renew (RRR) the province through the implementation of the five concretes in order to achieve 6% economic growth.

These concretes are implemented to harness entrepreneurial development and industrialisation through a "biekie-biekie maak meer" approach for inclusive growth and radical socio-economic transformation for the benefit of the people of Bokone Bophirima with special emphasis in the Villages, Townships and Small Dorpies.

Women across sectors of the economy which includes both formal and informal businesses from all the four districts of the province are expected to participate at the summit which will address their economic challenges on entrepreneurial and employment issues.

Amongst the speakers is Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma former African Union Chairperson focusing on African economy perspective for women, Ministers of Small Business Ms Lindiwe Zulu, Mining Resources Department Msebenzi Zwane and Bokone Bophirima Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

"As a province we felt that we should bring together dynamic women with regional, national and local experience from across South Africa to engage in vigorous debates and reflections with the intent to formulate tangible unyielding plan on economic transformation for Women in the identified Sectors", said MEC Manketsi Tlhape, ACT Cluster Chairperson.

Members of the media are invited to the summit.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier