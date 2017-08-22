South Africa: Defence Holds Women's Parade As Part of Women Month, 25 Aug

press release

The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) to host a Women's Parade on 25 August 2017 in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria

In celebration of the women's month, the SANDF celebrates all women in uniform. The celebration is a tribute to more than 20 000 women who protested against pass laws and supersedes the standard events as this will be hosted in a parade exclusively for women, by women. The remarkable achievements by finest daughters of the soil illustrates that women have come to reinforce their existence in the defence force.

The SANDF celebrates this milestone with an all-women parade that will be held at Thaba Tshwane (Pretoria Military Sports Grounds) on 25 August 2017. The parade will start at 09h00.

South Africans enjoy peace and stability, largely due to the contribution by the defence force women together with their male counterparts in the SANDF who are constantly deployed across the African continent on various missions including peacekeeping, peace support, peace enforcement and capacity building. Their contribution in putting the country's interest ahead of theirs is a sacrifice that is commended by various commentators around the continent.

A senior General officer (female) will be in charge of the parade at the venue.

You are cordially invited to send a journalist and or a cameraperson to attend and give coverage to the women's parade as scheduled.

RSVPs should be send to Capt. Sizakele Malope on email: sandfmedialiason@gmail.com or Tel: 012 355 6388 / 060 554 8031

Issued by: Department of Defence