20 August 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Corporation Bags 110 Million Br Revenue

The Ethiopian Railway Corporation (ERC) announced it has earned 110 million Br from Addis Ababa Light Rail Transit (AA-LRT) Service, transporting 35 million passengers during the recently ended fiscal year.

Lack of sufficient power supply and spare parts, disruption of communication cables and inadequate annual inspection of trains were the major challenges faced by the Corporation, according to Dereje Tefera, communications director of the Corporation.

The Corporation gets a 1.5 billion Br subsidy from the Addis Ababa City Administration annually.

ERC is intensively working to build the capacity of engineers, train drivers and produce additional officers to handle management works from the Chinese company in the coming April, according to Dereje.

AA-LRT has delivered service to over 65 million people since its commencement in September 2015.

