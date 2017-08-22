Liberia: Growing Concerns Over Absence of CDC Vice Standard Bearer At Campaign Rally

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has gathered that Senator Jewel Howard Taylor, vice standard bearer of the Coalition for the Democratic Change (CDC) is ill and out of the country.

There has been growing concerns by partisans and supporters of the party over her absence during the party's campaign launch.

Prior to FrontPage verified information, there was conflicting information about her whereabouts as some suggested that she was out of the country on official duty.

On the contrary, a well-placed source in the CDC has told this paper that the party's vice standard bearer is in Ghana receiving medical treatment.

"She traveled a week to the campaign launch and she got sick while there to the extent that she could go not board a flight back in time for the launch," our source said.

Surprising to many partisans and supporters of the CDC, there was only one familiar face (George Weah) on the campaign parade around the capital with a newcomer (Gbenzhongar Findley) who joined the party less than a week ago.

Findley resigned the ruling party on August 4, 2017, declaring that he and the party no longer shared common political interests.

Mr. Findley, the former President Pro Tempore of the Senate, announced his intention to support the soccer legend, George Weah after he was petitioned by some of his supporters in his county.

On the night of the rally, Senator Weah named newcomer Findley supervisor to the CDC campaign team.

He (Findley) rejected similar position in the Unity Party when he was asked to be the chairman of the UP Campaign team. Many believe his failed ambition to be running mate to Vice President Joseph Boakai contributed to the many issues that lured him out of the Unity Party.

Those appointed to the CDC campaign team include; Dr. Togar McIntosh as his Campaign Chairman; Prof. Wilson Tarpeh, Campaign Manager; Prof. Ansu Dao Sonii, Campaign Spokesman and Gbehzohngar Findley who joined the party less than a week ago as Campaign Supervisor.

Seven months ago Senator Weah picked Senator Jewel Howard Taylor as his running mate as a result of a minted Coalition among three opposition political parties which include; the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), the National Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Liberia People Democratic Change (LPDP).

The NPP which was once headed by former President Charles Taylor early November 2016 formed a coalition with the Congress for Democratic Change alongside the Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP) which was formed by former Speaker J. Alex Tyler.

The Coalition upon formation granted Senator Weah the reserved right to choose a vice standard bearer from any of the two parties.

When Weah unveiled Senator Taylor as his running mate, he told supporters that his decision to choose Senator Taylor was based on her on her experience in government and the level of work she has done in improving the lives of Liberia, especially her record of being a strong women's advocate.

Weah sought to raise concerns about his decision to head a ticket, suggesting that he had already tried running second before.